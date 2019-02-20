Mostly rain now, but still chances of yucky
YOUNGSTOWN
Expect a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow – though mostly rain – for the rest of the day into tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
The Mahoning Valley got between 1 and 2 1/2 inches of snow so far from the storm.
The freezing rain should let up around 1 p.m., said Raelene Campbell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
There’s a small potential for snow in the evening hours, but it will be mostly rain, she said.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high about 40 degrees, she said.
