Missile Defense Advocacy exec is speaker march 6

NEWTON FALLS

Riki Ellison, executive director of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, will be the guest speaker at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Lattes and Legislators event at 7:30 a.m. March 6 at Roby Lee’s Restaurant and Banquet Center, 425 Ridge Road in Newton Falls.

Ellison will talk about Camp James A. Garfield, formerly the Ravenna Arsenal, being one of three sites under consideration for a $5 billion missile defense site that would create 2,000 construction jobs for five years to build and eventually employ about 850 rocket scientists if it opens.

The cost for the event is $10 per person.