Man who injured Trumbull deputies with fentanyl sentenced

WARREN

Martin E. Higinbotham, 48, of Newton Falls, who kicked fentanyl into the faces of Trumbull County deputies a year ago, forcing them to seek medical treatment, was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to all charges.

The incident occurred Jan. 18, 2018, at Higinbotham’s home in the Blue Water Manor mobile home park on King’s Drive in Newton Township.

Deputies and ambulance personnel responded to a report of Higinbotham having overdosed. While ambulance workers revived Higinbotham with the opiate-reversal drug naloxone, two deputies attempted to collect suspected heroin and fentanyl from a table not far from Higinbotham.

When he awoke, Higimbotham kicked the table with both feet, knocking a cloud of drugs into the air near the deputies. The officers said they believed the act was intentional.

They escorted Higinbotham to an ambulance, but two of them said they were not “feeling right.” All three were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Higinbotham pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to three counts of assault on a police officer, one of tampering with evidence and two of aggravated drug possession.

