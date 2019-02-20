Tim Hortons in Liberty planned to open March 21

By Samantha Phillips

LIBERTY

Tim Hortons, Canada’s largest restaurant chain, will have a grand opening March 21 at its new location on the corner of Goldie Road and Belmont Avenue.

Tim Hortons will be under the ownership of TH Cleveland, a Beachwood-based independent area developer established in 2017. It plans to open more locations in Northeast Ohio this year, including in Girard, which is expected to break ground later this spring, and Austintown, which may break ground this year.

“We’ve received so much positive feedback from the residents of Northeast Ohio, and we’re excited to finally bring Tim Hortons to this region,” said Mandy Davis, TH Cleveland’s marketing director. “We are committed to providing Tim Hortons’ signature coffee blends, baked goods and breakfast and lunch choices to the community.”

There will be open job interviews Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, 4400 Belmont Ave.

TH Cleveland is recruiting Tim Hortons fans in the community to become “Timbassadors” and spread the word about new restaurant openings.

All Timbassadors will receive a coupon for a free cup of coffee when they sign up. Those who best represent the brand through social media postings, such as videos and images, will receive free coffee for a year at their closest location. They also will enjoy special offers and VIP access to new store grand openings.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit thcleveland.com/timbassadors.

Pat Ungaro, Liberty Township administrator, said fast-food restaurants such as Tim Hortons are in demand for both the township’s residents and travelers driving down Interstate 80, which cuts through the township.

“The big picture is that it makes Belmont Avenue look better; more appealing. It’s a positive all the way around,” he said.

Ungaro said there are at least four more possible businesses coming to the township, but he can’t disclose details yet.

Tim Hortons was founded as a single location in Canada in 1964. Its menu includes coffee, speciality drinks, fresh baked goods, grilled paninis and classic sandwiches, wraps and soups among other offerings.