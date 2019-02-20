METRO DIGEST || Jury selection moved up

Jailed on drug charges

BOARDMAN

A township man indicted in August on sexual-molestation charges involving a young child is back in the Mahoning County jail on cocaine-possession charges.

Thomas F. Reto, 60, of Marinthana Avenue, was indicted last week on the felony drug charge. He also faces four felony counts of gross sexual imposition filed in August, according to court records.

Reto is accused of forcing the child into sexual contact between 2006, when the child was 6 years old, and 2011, according to the indictment.

Reto posted a $50,000 bond after his August appearance and was released on the condition he have no contact with the accuser or be within 1,000 feet of them or their family.

Prosecutors motioned to revoke Reto’s bond last week, and a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest, according to court records. He’s due back in court on the sex charges March 7.

Inmate reports rape

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County jail inmate reported he was raped at the facility while previously incarcerated in 2015.

A man booked Feb. 8 into the jail on menacing and disorderly conduct charges told corrections officers another inmate described as a black male in his 30s with a mustache and goatee sexually assaulted him in a corner cell, according to a county sheriff’s office report. The suspect was assigned to the same cell as the victim, the report states.

Withdraws candidacy

YOUNGSTOWN

Denise Davis Pusey of Carlotta Drive has withdrawn as a Democratic candidate for the city council 3rd Ward seat.

That leaves three Democrats vying for the seat in the May 7 primary: Denice Necie Neal Davis of Madera Avenue, Darian Rushton of Fairgreen Avenue and Samantha Turner of Fairgreen Avenue.

Incumbent Councilman Nate Pinkard, a Democrat, isn’t seeking re-election. No Republican filed for the seat, which takes in most of the city’s North Side.

Also, J. Michael Thompson, an incumbent Poland Village councilman, withdrew as a Democratic write-in candidate for his seat. He’s expected to file as an independent.

Mahoning County Board of Elections met Tuesday and certified the validity of the other candidates – as well as issues – on the primary ballot.

Jury selection moved up

YOUNGSTOWN

The jury selection date was pushed up for the former Sebring area county judge accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and assets from the estate of her deceased client.

Youngstown attorney J. Gerald Ingram, who’s representing suspended judge Diane Vettori-Caraballo, requested jury selection for the March 4 trial be moved up to March 1, so he can make a scheduled, prepaid ski trip with his sons the following week, according to federal court filings. The trial is set to begin March 4 at the federal courthouse in Cleveland.

Prosecutors offered Vettori-Caraballo plea deals in lieu of a trial, and the suspended judge accepted, then later rejected them.

Her husband, former Youngstown police officer Ismael Caraballo, also is charged with filing a false tax return.

Arraigned in theft case

STRUTHERS

Lisa Doyle, accused of stealing $70,000 from the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club, was arraigned Tuesday in municipal court. Doyle faces six counts of theft. The theft is alleged to have occurred during Doyle’s time as club’s treasurer. Her next court date is scheduled for April.