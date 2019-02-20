Hunter says Kimble doesn't speak unilaterally for school board

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Board of Education member Dario Hunter has issued a statement of disapproval with comments made by Brenda Kimble, board president, in a Wednesday Vindicator story about a potential school renewal levy.

There is a board of education meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the 20 W. Wood St. building.

“I disapprove of the irresponsible statements of Youngstown Board of Education President Brenda Kimble regarding the renewal of a 10.7-mill schools levy,” Hunter said. “... The Youngstown Board of Education has made no such decision regarding the levy. There has been no vote, no resolution to that effect has been placed on the agenda and no formal discussion of such a resolution has taken place. Ms. Kimble fundamentally misunderstands her role as board president; she is not entitled to unilaterally decide for the Board its position on any issue — merely to convey the will of the Board as expressed through its decision making process.”