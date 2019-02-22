Howard Hanna will host ‘Open House’ weekends

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the country’s third-largest real-estate company, will host four “Open House Event” weekends, beginning Saturday and Sunday to provide home buyers convenient opportunities to explore thousands of houses that are available for sale in their communities.

The three other Howard open house weekends are March 9-10, April 13-14 and April 27-28

With open houses, sellers get maximum exposure in today’s market in addition to the 24/7 exposure on HowardHanna.com.

During the open house weekends, Howard Hanna mortgage loan originators will be onsite at Howard Hanna offices to answer questions or pre-qualify interested buyers for a mortgage.

For information, contact your local Howard Hanna agent, stop by an open house or visit HowardHanna.com/BigEvent.

Staff/wire reports