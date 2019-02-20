Lordstown HomeGoods petition submitted, other documents still ‘coming in’

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

With a week to go before the Feb. 27 Lordstown Planning Planning Commission meeting, HomeGoods has submitted an amended petition to the village planning and zoning office for vacating a portion of Hallock Young Road for the company’s HomeGoods distribution center.

The planning commission will be asked to review and either recommend or not recommend the amended petition to Lordstown Village Council, which could meet as early as March 4 on whether to approve or deny the project.

Kellie Bordner, planning and zoning administrator/economic development director, said her office does not yet have several other documents to review, including a revised site plan and traffic study, but things are “coming in.”

Bordner said her office is working on the petition and she does not know if it will be ready for the planning commission to review next Wednesday.

Village council has a meeting tonight, but there are no ordinances on the agenda, Mayor Arno Hill said.