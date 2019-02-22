Gas prices up in Northeast Ohio

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are six cents more expensive this week at $2.22 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Gas prices are 4 to 16 cents more expensive across the Great Lakes and Central states mostly due to ongoing refinery maintenance and tightening inventory. Eleven states in the region have averages that are a nickel or more expensive since last week, including Ohio (+6 cents).

On the week, 28 states saw gas-price averages increase by at least a nickel, pushing the national gas-price average up 6 cents to land at $2.33.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Youngstown is $2.28.