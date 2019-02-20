ESPN: Steelers running back Bell is a free agent

PITTSBURGH — Le'Veon Bell is officially a free agent.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not place a franchise or transition tag on the All-Pro running back, general manager Kevin Colbert told local reporters today, ESPN is reporting.

"Le'Veon is still a great player," Colbert said. "We can't afford to use any other type of tags. Le'Veon will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year."

For losing Bell, the team will receive a 2020 compensatory pick that could be worth as high as a third-round selection. Colbert said the transition tag wasn't viable because of the number ($14.5 million) and the fact that Pro Bowler James Conner and rookie Jaylen Samuels were productive without Bell last season.

Bell, who turns 27 later this month, declined to sign his franchise tender last year, leaving $14.5 million on the table and sitting out the entire season.