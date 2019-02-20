Downtown Youngstown pedestrian mall could come by fall

YOUNGSTOWN — A pedestrian mall along a section of North Phelps Street could be in place by the fall.

City council tonight approved a resolution supporting the closure of that street between West Commerce and West Federal streets, and the installation of a plaza there.

The city has talked for years about the pedestrian mall and had a public meeting on it May 23, 2018.

“It’s a great project,” said Councilman Julius T. Oliver, D-1st, whose ward includes downtown. “It will give citizens a way to enjoy downtown on a whole different level. It will be dynamic for the city.”

It would cost about $200,000 to turn that section of North Phelps into a pedestrian mall, said Charles Shasho, the city’s deputy director of public works.

