DeWine to announce proposed gas-tax hike

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll announce Thursday his recommendation for increasing the Ohio’s gas tax to deal with a chronic shortfall in spending on road construction.

DeWine says there are no other solutions outside a gas-tax increase, and any increase simply keeps Ohio from falling behind. He wouldn’t provide details or say what the proposed increase will be as he spoke at an annual forum sponsored by The Associated Press.

The head of the Ohio Department of Transportation said earlier this month Ohio’s road maintenance and infrastructure are facing an “impending crisis” unless more funding is provided.