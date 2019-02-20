Chicago prosecutor recuses herself from Smollett case

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's top prosecutor recused herself from the investigation into the attack reported by "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett shortly after police requested another interview with the actor.

The office of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx offered few specifics Tuesday when announcing that Foxx was recusing herself from the case, which police said had "shifted" after detectives released two brothers who were initially deemed suspects.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision to recuse herself was made to address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case," said Foxx spokeswoman Tandra Simonton, who wouldn't specify how Foxx was familiar with anyone in the case. Simonton said Foxx would have no further comment.

Smollett has said two masked men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him before beating him up early on Jan. 29. The actor, who is black and gay, said the men then looped a rope around his neck.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said last week that media reports about the attack being a hoax were unconfirmed by case detectives.

But on Saturday, police said the "investigation had shifted" after interviews with the brothers, who were identified to multiple media outlets by their attorney as Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo. The men were released from custody without charges and police later requested another interview with Smollett.

The Osundairos' attorney, Gloria Schmidt, hasn't responded to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Smollett's lawyers have said the actor was angered and "victimized" by reports that he may have played a role in staging the attack.