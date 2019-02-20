BUSINESS DIGEST || Learn more about aviation careers at PIA event

VIENNA

Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics will host an open house at 11 a.m. Saturday at its local campus, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE.

Representatives of Constant Aviation will be on campus to share information about careers with potential students.

Attendees also will tour the campus classrooms and hangar, learn about the 16-month program, view interactive demonstrations, meet faculty and students and learn about career opportunities.

PIA administration and attending employers will also be available to discuss issues trending in aviation maintenance career education, such as overcoming stigma for girls in trade careers, the merit of employer partnerships in training qualified workforce and recent comparisons benchmarking the salaries of graduates.

Ribbon-cutting for Kyra Nails and Spa

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Jennifer Huy Nguyen announce a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Saturday for Kyra Nails and Spa, 82 Boardman-Poland Road.

For information, contact Huy Nguyen at 330-953-1772 or quanghuygalaxy@yahoo.com.

Gas prices up in Northeast Ohio

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio are six cents more expensive this week at $2.22 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Gas prices are 4 to 16 cents more expensive across the Great Lakes and Central states mostly due to ongoing refinery maintenance and tightening inventory. Eleven states in the region have averages that are a nickel or more expensive since last week, including Ohio (+6 cents).

On the week, 28 states saw gas-price averages increase by at least a nickel, pushing the national gas-price average up 6 cents to land at $2.33.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Youngstown is $2.28.

Howard Hanna will host ‘Open House’ weekends

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the country’s third-largest real-estate company, will host four “Open House Event” weekends, beginning Saturday and Sunday to provide home buyers convenient opportunities to explore thousands of houses that are available for sale in their communities.

The three other Howard open house weekends are March 9-10, April 13-14 and April 27-28

With open houses, sellers get maximum exposure in today’s market in addition to the 24/7 exposure on HowardHanna.com.

During the open house weekends, Howard Hanna mortgage loan originators will be onsite at Howard Hanna offices to answer questions or pre-qualify interested buyers for a mortgage.

For information, contact your local Howard Hanna agent, stop by an open house or visit HowardHanna.com/BigEvent.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 28.21‚àí0.06

Aqua America, .20 35.52‚àí0.10

Avalon Holdings,2.71‚àí0.08

Chemical Bank, .2846.81‚àí0.03

Comm. Health Sys, .213.980.03

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.100.00

Farmers Nat., .0714.590.13

First Energy, .36 39.600.03

Fifth/Third, .1627.510.34

First Niles Financial, .057.77 0.00

FNB Corp., .1212.350.10

General Motors, .3839.530.44

General Electric, .1210.130.045

Huntington Bank, .11 14.120.11

JP Morgan Chase, .56105.18‚àí0.37

Key Corp, .1117.740.23

Macy’s, .38 25.330.45

Parker Hannifin, .76173.33‚àí0.33

PNC, .75124.950.80

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88182.23‚àí1.13

Stoneridge 27.600.22

United Comm. Fin., .069.860.04

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.