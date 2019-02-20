BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Dorothy Lockhart and Mike Powell, New Waterford, girl, Feb. 18.
Jeremy and Anja Gruber, Columbiana, boy, Feb. 18.
Joseph and Danielle Kane, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 18.
Chestianna Bradford, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 18.
John and Sarah Ross, Canfield, boy, Feb. 18.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Jennifer Riley, Warren, boy, Feb. 16.
Jessica Winland and Michael Dunham, Warren, girl, Feb. 17.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.