BIRTHS


February 20, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Dorothy Lockhart and Mike Powell, New Waterford, girl, Feb. 18.

Jeremy and Anja Gruber, Columbiana, boy, Feb. 18.

Joseph and Danielle Kane, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 18.

Chestianna Bradford, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 18.

John and Sarah Ross, Canfield, boy, Feb. 18.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Jennifer Riley, Warren, boy, Feb. 16.

Jessica Winland and Michael Dunham, Warren, girl, Feb. 17.

