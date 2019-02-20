Best-selling author speaks to students in Campbell, Youngstown

By SEAN BARRON

news@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

If he forgets everything else a New York Times best-selling young-adult fiction writer said, Anthony Kantaras likely will remember one of her quotes for a long time: “If you don’t see yourself, be yourself.”

After all, the Campbell Memorial High School junior has those words stored on his iPhone.

“It means that you are different, that your voice has meaning and your words have power,” Kantaras explained after having heard author Nic Stone address him and many of his fellow students during her visit to the school Tuesday.

The two-hour gathering, along with her appearance Tuesday morning at the Newport branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, was part of a celebration of Black History Month.

“The world is always changing, so as people, we must change with it. We have to realize our strength is in our differences,”

Kantaras added.

His observation also echoed a core theme of Stone’s presentation: that it’s vital to take a bold stand against racism, sexism, inequality, hatred, homophobia, misogyny and other societal ills that divide people.

“These are things that make the world crappy,” Stone told her young audience before conducting a question-and-answer session and signing copies of her books.

Stone’s presentation also resonated with senior Nina King.

“The topics on inequality are really big in our generation and in our communities,” King said, adding that Stone’s message helped her feel more empowered to realize she has greater control in her life and can better advocate for what she sees as important.

Stone’s books include “Dear Martin,” a novel that delves into race relations between blacks and whites, and “Odd One Out,” which uses three voices to explore old friendships and a path to self-discovery.

Stone, 33, of Atlanta, who considers herself to be multiethnic, also penned a series of essays, such as “How I Taught My Black Son About Racism” and “The Power of the Right Book.” Before beginning her writing career, she earned a degree in psychology from Spelman College in Atlanta.

Young people should realize they have unique gifts and perspectives to offer, she said.

During the question-and-answer portion, she described the publishing process as “long and arduous.” It took more than two years after having found a literary agent to get “Dear Martin” published, Stone told the students.

She also worked with students in ProjectLIT Community, a national grass-roots literacy movement made up of students and teachers dedicated to increasing access to books that promote cultural diversity while showcasing a love of reading.

Campbell City Schools is a ProjectLIT chapter.