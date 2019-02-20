Autopsy to be done on woman

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office said today it will be doing an autopsy to the determine the cause of death of a woman who died Friday after she was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital the day before with a traumatic brain injury.

A cause of death has not yet been issued for Ryan Weaver-Hymes, 39, of Alameda Avenue, who died about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Her husband, Jason Hymes, 46, is in the Mahoning County jail on $100,000 bond after being arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault.