Another GM Lordstown supplier is announcing 73 lost jobs

WARREN

Another General Motors Lordstown supplier is announcing layoffs ahead of the plant’s scheduled idling next month, and the loss of 73 jobs.

The Germany-based Leadec Corp., an industrial service provider for the Lordstown plant with a U.S. headquarters in Cincinnati, announced Wednesday it will permanently layoff 63 United Automobile Workers Local 1112 and 10 non-union employees effective March 8, according to a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed Wednesday with Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The company cited “unforeseen business circumstances.” GM will no longer require its contractual services with Leadec after March 8, according to the notice.

The majority of the union jobs to be lost are janitorial or “booth cleaner” positions, according to the notice. Of the 10 salaried employees, nine are supervisors and one is a site inspector. The job losses affect all employees, regardless of seniority, according to the notice.

“Except for hourly bargaining employees whose bumping rights are governed by seniority provisions contained in the collective bargaining agreement, employees do not have bumping rights,” the notice states.