Agenda Thursday

Austintown school board, work session, 2 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 700 S. Raccoon Road; regular session, 6 p.m., 900-1104 S. Raccoon Road.

Jackson-Milton school board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center, governing board meeting, 4:30 p.m. MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Newton Falls school board, 6 p.m., board room, Jr. High School, 907 Milton Blvd.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., Niles McKinley High School, 616 Dragon Drive.

Southington school board, 6 p.m., school district library, 2482 state Route 534.

