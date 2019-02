$14,000 theft reported from Huntington in Boardman Giant Eagle

BOARDMAN

The Huntington Bank inside Giant Eagle on U.S. Route 224 reported Tuesday a theft of $14,000 in cash, according to police reports.

A corporate Huntington employee told police that the money went missing sometime between Nov. 28 and Jan. 2.

Through her investigation, the employee identified the suspect as an ATM teller employee.