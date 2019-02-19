Trumbull commissioners, Chamber, more meet Friday with DeWine

WARREN

Trumbull County officials have expressed grave concerns in recent years for how the county might be affected by the loss of millions in Medicaid-related sales taxes.

The Ohio Legislature replaced those funds through this year, but it remains to be seen whether Ohio’s new governor, Michael DeWine, will extend that replacement into 2020.

It is also unclear whether DeWine will loosen his grip on the state’s so-called rainy day fund and allow some of that money to be returned to local governments, including the counties.

To address those issues, the commissioners, other local officials and the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber will meet with DeWine and his staff at 2 p.m. Friday at the Covelli Enterprises offices on East Market Street.

“It’s a meet and greet and discussion of needs and priorities,” Commissioner Dan Polivka said.