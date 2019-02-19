Ribbon-cutting event

CANFIELD

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Caitlin and Drew Sapp announced a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Friday for Crew Racing and Rehab, 132 S. Broad St., Suite B-4.

Crew Racing LLC is a multisport and endurance coaching company owned and operated by the Sapps. Between the two of them, they have four degrees in the health science fields and have 22 years of coaching experience. Aside from endurance coaching, Caitlin Sapp specializes in returning to sport from injury, physical therapy interventions and techniques and injury prevention. As a post-collegiate swimmer and longtime coach, Drew Sapp has a special interest in strategically enhancing the swim leg of triathlon. For information, contact the Sapps at 330-429-4429 or caitlin@crewracing.org.

R&R Tax Factory

WARREN

The Regional Chamber and Scott Ridel announced a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m., Wednesday for R&R Tax Factory LLC, 945 E. Market St.

R&R Tax Factory is a full-service accounting, tax preparation and planning, business advisory firm for small businesses and individuals. During each tax season, a percentage of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofit organizations. All police and fire personnel will receive 50 percent off tax preparation including federal, state and local tax returns.

For information, call Scott Ridel, 330-469-6266, or email scott@rrtaxfactory.com.

Tim Hortons to open

YOUNGSTOWN

Canada’s largest restaurant chain, Tim Hortons, has announced plans to open another Northeast Ohio location in the spring. The new restaurant will be on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown. The grand opening will be March 21.

Kroger bakery closes; 411 jobs lost

COLUMBUS

Hundreds of workers are trying to figure out their next steps after the abrupt closure of a Kroger bakery in Ohio eliminated 411 jobs.

The Cincinnati-based company announced the closure of the 90-year-old bakery in Columbus on Feb. 11. Kroger cited the “outdated layout and age” of the plant’s equipment. The grocery chain said workers will be paid 60 days before receiving severance based on years of service according to a collective bargaining agreement.

GM to invest $36M in Michigan plant

LANSING, Mich.

General Motors says it will invest $36 million in its Lansing-area plant to prepare for future production of crossover vehicles.

The Detroit Free Press reported GM CEO Mary Barra announced the investment Monday. The company didn’t disclose timing related to the Lansing Delta Township plant’s future products. The plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs.

GM is idling five of its other factories in North America this year, including Lordstown, as part of a restructuring plan that includes eliminating a total of 8,000 white-collar jobs.

Cats left in trailer

NEWARK, Ohio

Two women who ran an Ohio animal rescue operation have pleaded guilty to charges related to the abandonment of more than 20 cats in a trailer that was tied shut. They were charged in August after the Licking County Humane Society took custody of the cats left behind by the women’s Pittie Paw Rescue agency.

The Advocate in Newark reports officials found 21 live cats and two dead in the trailer, which had no food or water for the animals. One cat had to be euthanized.

Kristin Beaupry, of Centerburg, and Joyce Meisenhelder, of Heath, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals and abandoning animals.

