WARREN

The Regional Chamber and Scott Ridel announced a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m., Wednesday for R&R Tax Factory LLC, 945 E. Market St.

R&R Tax Factory is a full-service accounting, tax preparation and planning, business advisory firm for small businesses and individuals. During each tax season, a percentage of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofit organizations. All police and fire personnel will receive 50 percent off tax preparation including federal, state and local tax returns.

For information, call Scott Ridel, 330-469-6266, or email scott@rrtaxfactory.com.