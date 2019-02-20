Prepare for a yucky commute Wednesday morning

YOUNGSTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for the Mahoning Valley.

There’s a 30-percent chance of snow after 4 a.m. Wednesday with an accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow and freezing rain is expected in the late morning until about 1 p.m., then freezing rain between 1 and 3 p.m. following by rain after 3 p.m., according to the weather service.

The possible accumulation of snow is about 1 to 2 inches and an ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch, according to the weather service.