UPDATE | One man dead, another shot in Warren home

WARREN

Aaron Staggers, 33, of Peace Avenue Northwest was found dead at a home in the 800 block of Woodbine Avenue Southeast after police were called there at 1:59 a.m. today regarding someone being shot.

Police also found Edwin A. Ortiz Jr., 42, of Ashtabula there with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a Warren police report. Ortiz was transported to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Neither a Warren Police news release or police report say whether Staggers also suffered gunshot wounds or who shot either of the men. Warren police are investigating.

911 calls from the Trumbull County Dispatch Center indicate that a woman called to report that "someone just got shot at my house."

An officer later advised that a "car in back just got rammed by another car."

Staggers was indicted in October on three drug possession charges and did not appear for his last hearing in January Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest.