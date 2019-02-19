Kroger bakery closes; 411 jobs lost


February 19, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

COLUMBUS

Hundreds of workers are trying to figure out their next steps after the abrupt closure of a Kroger bakery in Ohio eliminated 411 jobs.

The Cincinnati-based company announced the closure of the 90-year-old bakery in Columbus on Feb. 11. Kroger cited the “outdated layout and age” of the plant’s equipment. The grocery chain said workers will be paid 60 days before receiving severance based on years of service according to a collective bargaining agreement.

