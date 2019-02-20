Gov. DeWine halts scheduled execution
COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine today stood by his decision earlier this year to postpone an Ohio execution because of a federal judge’s ruling that inmates could suffer severe pain under the state’s current lethal injection method.
He has ordered the state prisons system to come up with a new three-drug method, and acknowledged that that system – whatever it is – will then face court challenges.
