Gov. DeWine halts scheduled execution


February 19, 2019 at 6:25p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine today stood by his decision earlier this year to postpone an Ohio execution because of a federal judge’s ruling that inmates could suffer severe pain under the state’s current lethal injection method.

He has ordered the state prisons system to come up with a new three-drug method, and acknowledged that that system – whatever it is – will then face court challenges.

