GM to invest $36M in Michigan plant

LANSING, Mich.

General Motors says it will invest $36 million in its Lansing-area plant to prepare for future production of crossover vehicles.

The Detroit Free Press reported GM CEO Mary Barra announced the investment Monday. The company didn’t disclose timing related to the Lansing Delta Township plant’s future products. The plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs.

GM is idling five of its other factories in North America this year, including Lordstown, as part of a restructuring plan that includes eliminating a total of 8,000 white-collar jobs.