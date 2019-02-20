Fifth Avenue improvements discussed Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN — A project next year will bring major changes to Fifth Avenue, one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

“Aesthetically, it’s going to be a very large improvement,” said Brian Hughes, senior project manager for MS Consultants Inc., the Youngstown company that is serving as the consultant on the Fifth Avenue project. “It’s going to be transformational. Fifth Avenue was built when we had two to three times the motor travel we had.”

The Fifth Avenue work and another project to replace 11 traffic signals and remove seven others in and around downtown were the focus of a public open house today at the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments office, 100 E. Federal St.

