DeWine to announce proposed Ohio gas tax hike

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says he'll announce Thursday his proposed recommendation for increasing the state's gas tax to deal with a chronic shortfall in spending on road construction.

DeWine, a Republican, says there are no other solutions outside a gas-tax increase, while warning that any increase simply keeps Ohio from falling behind.

He wouldn't provide details or say what the proposed increase will be. He spoke at an annual forum sponsored by The Associated Press.

DeWine says the increase is "just to keep us where we are today."

The head of the Ohio Department of Transportation director said earlier this month he state's road maintenance and infrastructure are facing an "impending crisis" unless more funding is provided.