Canfield High School student scores a perfect 36 on her ACT

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

CANFIELD

A Canfield High School student scored a perfect 36 on her ACT.

A humble Mariah Cashbaugh, daughter of Sonny and Stacie Cashbaugh, didn’t have much to say about her ACT success, but her proud parents did.

“It’s nice,” Mariah said. “I had a prep class and took that and then just took the test.”

Sonny Cashbaugh said it’s definitely an honor, and his daughter has worked very hard to achieve her perfect score.

“We were thrilled,” Stacie Cashbaugh said. “Really, we were very excited. She does nothing but study from morning to night. She works so hard that we knew she’d score well because she put so much work into it.”

Mariah wishes to pursue a career in veterinary care.

Stacie said Mariah loves animals.

“Mariah has a passion for animals and is very good at caregiving,” Sonny said. “She’s very caring and warm. She has a heart for helping. ... She has a knack for nursing things back to health.”

The Cashbaugh family has two cats, some sugar gliders and a gecko named Jude.

Mariah most enjoys playing with Jude and one of her cats named Rain Cloud.

In addition to caring for animals, Mariah likes watching TV, hanging out with friends, painting, gardening, playing the violin and singing.

“She has a beautiful voice,” Stacie said.

But no matter what her hobbies, the Cashbaughs love Mariah for who she is.

“Our entire family is very thankful for this blessing and can’t wait to see what Mariah does with her God-given talent and abilities in the future,” Sonny said. “Her heart is precious, and I’m sure she will use her gifts and sensitivity to make a fruitful impact in society.”

Stacie echoed her husband’s sentiments.

“We are looking forward to her future in college,” she said.