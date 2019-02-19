BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Brendon and Rachel Badway, Canfield, boy, Feb. 17.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Kimberly Shearer, Warren, boy, Feb. 13.
Ashlee Dikun and Andrew Cogglins, Girard, girl, Feb. 14.
Michelle Markowski and Ken Bell, Cortland, girl, Feb. 14.
Dominic and Kimberlyn Ragazzine, North Jackson, girl, Feb. 14.
Terra Keyes and Frankie Yates, Warren, girl, Feb. 15.
Alicia Wilson and Anthony Joseph, Niles, boy, Feb. 15.
