BIRTHS


February 19, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Brendon and Rachel Badway, Canfield, boy, Feb. 17.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Kimberly Shearer, Warren, boy, Feb. 13.

Ashlee Dikun and Andrew Cogglins, Girard, girl, Feb. 14.

Michelle Markowski and Ken Bell, Cortland, girl, Feb. 14.

Dominic and Kimberlyn Ragazzine, North Jackson, girl, Feb. 14.

Terra Keyes and Frankie Yates, Warren, girl, Feb. 15.

Alicia Wilson and Anthony Joseph, Niles, boy, Feb. 15.

