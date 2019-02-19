WYSU-FM mourns loss of longtime host Barbara Krauss

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

The staff and listeners of WYSU-FM are mourning the loss of longtime host Barbara Krauss, who died unexpectedly Friday at age 68.

As the morning host of the classical music radio station for three decades, Krauss was a familiar voice to many.

Gary Sexton, director of broadcasting for the station, called her “The voice of WYSU for the past 30 years.” Sexton delivered news of Krauss’ death on the air Monday morning during what would have been Krauss’ show.

“Everyone who listens to the station feels like they know her, and they do, in a very real way,” Sexton told listeners. “Barb has been in all of our bedrooms, kitchens, dining rooms and cars for much of our lives.”

Krauss has continuously hosted a program on WYSU since 1987, said Sexton, who worked with her at the station for the past 29 years.

“Not only is losing Barb tremendously crushing for me and all of us here at WYSU, but it is the same for so many others, as she profoundly touched and moved so many people in our community,” he said.

Krauss started at WYSU in the early 1970s while she was a student at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music.

“Her presence on air and in the office, and her passionate commitment to our service and mission, is deeply woven into the fabric of what WYSU is, and a major reason for the high regard in which the station is held,” said Sexton.

In addition to being her show, Krauss hosted annual station-sponsored trips around the globe for listeners.

Krauss was on the air weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a one-hour break at 8 a.m. For the first two hours, she contributed segments to the National Public Radio “Morning Edition” news show, after which she hosted her music program.

“She loved it, and both the news audience and the music audience loved her,” said Sexton. “It will be very difficult to replace someone with the range of talents Barb had.”

A public service for Krauss will be take place some time next month, said Sexton.

Until the station, which is operated by YSU, can find a replacement, David Luscher, WYSU associate director, and Ed Goist, WYSU coordinator, will share local host duties for “Morning Edition” from 6 to 9 a.m., with Sexton hosting the music portion of her time slot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sexton had been hosting a program from 1 to 3 p.m. weekdays, but that slot will be filled with “Classical 24,” a network program, until a replacement for Krauss is found.