Agenda Wednesday

Austintown school board, financial oversight subcommittee meeting, 4:30 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 230 Idaho Road.

Boardman Township trustees, special meeting, 5 p.m., 8299 Market St.

Crestview school board, regular meeting, 5 p.m., Crestview Elementary cafeteria, 3407 Middleton Road, Columbiana.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, board meeting, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

Mathews school board, executive session at 6 p.m., regular session at 7 p.m., high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna.

Newton Township trustees, comprehensive plan committee meeting with YSU, 5:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

City of Niles, special park board meeting, 4 p.m., city hall lower conference room, 34 W. State St.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., council caucus room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St.

Warren school board, athletic council meeting, 3:15 p.m., athletic director’s conference room, Warren G. Harding High School, 860 Elm Road NE.

Western Reserve Port Authority, board meeting, 8:30 a.m., 3rd-floor conference room, Covelli Enterprise headquarters, 3900 E. Market St., Warren.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee at 4:45 p.m., regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., 26 S. Phelps St.

