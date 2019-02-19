Academic Distress Commission hears about Youngstown schools' efforts
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown City Schools leaders are giving an update of the district's progress to Youngstown Academic Distress Commission members.
The regular quarterly YADC meeting this morning.
District spokeswoman Denise Dick discussed how the district has a developed a communication plan. The plan includes incorporating video into social media. This has helped grow the district’s online following to at least 10 percent of the district this school year.
