About 20 people turn out for YARS land-use study meeting

VIENNA — About 20 people attended the third and possibly final public meeting tonight regarding the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Joint Land Use Study as the study's consultants close in on writing a draft and then final report and completing the process in a couple of months.

The study is being done with the Matrix Design Group with grant funding from the U.S. Department of Defense to identify ways to mitigate or prevent future incompatible land uses around the air base in order to improve the chances YARS will continue here long into the future.

Matrix consultants discussed a number of issues, such as noise, birds and height restrictions on buildings that can be beneficial to the reserve station's mission.

But during the question-and-answer session at the end, one Vienna resident said she was unhappy to learn the idea of building a new high school farther away from the airport is being discussed, saying that is a "hot-button issue," and she is against it.

