YPD uses social media to find missing teens

YOUNGSTOWN — The police department’s Crisis Intervention/ Juvenile Unit is now on social media to help find missing teens.

Lt. Brian Flynn, who heads the Family Services Intervention Unit, which oversees the juvenile unit, said the idea came from officer Hannah Short, who is in charge of missing persons and runaway cases.

Flynn said he liked the idea because of Short’s theory that young people are heavy users of social media and they can see their own case, or one of their friends can see it, and let police know their whereabouts.

