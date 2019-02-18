Youngstown judge redefines greatness for youth

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Carla Baldwin, Youngstown’s first black female judge, says she’s still in awe of sitting on the bench.

“I’m always fascinated by why people do what they do. I can’t believe I’m living my dream,” said Judge Baldwin, who spoke Sunday at Beulah Baptist Missionary Church’s Black History Month celebration.

“I love it because it is not me. What passes through my courtroom is the hurt of the city. This thing I do ... it is in me to make the city better,” she said.

“I always challenge myself to do my best because the people I serve deserve my best,” said Judge Baldwin, 38, a 1999 graduate and co-valedictorian of the final graduating class at Cavalry Christian Academy.

Judge Baldwin said the essence of her talk Sunday, aimed primarily at young people, was about redefining greatness from the need to have everybody know one’s name to living one’s God-defined purpose in life.

“Greatness is when God knows your name, not when others know your name,” she said.

“I know that greatness requires sacrifices and making good choices. I wasn’t perfect, but I didn’t make the fatal mistakes that prevented me from succeeding,” Judge Baldwin said.

“It didn’t just happen. It was pursuing my dream and making the right decisions,” she reiterated.

“Young people, you have to know your value so you can make the right decisions,” she said.

But, Judge Baldwin said: “In chosing greatness, you may sometimes feel alone. But, if God calls you to it, he will take you through it.”

Speaking before the ceremony, Rose Wilkins, coordinator of Black History Month events at Beulah Baptist, said kids need to get good grades if they want to succeed.

Wilkins, a graduate of Chaney High School, said her parents always impressed upon her and her eight siblings the importance of education.

“Education is the only way out of poverty,” she said her father told them.

“Today, kids have all of these opportunities but don’t take advantage of them,” said Wilkins.”

The event Sunday was one in a series on Black History Month at the church.