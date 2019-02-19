Woman rams car into Belmont Avenue store
Dollar General Crash
Video
A woman lost control of an SUV she was driving and crashed into a Belmont ave Dollar General Store today.
YOUNGSTOWN — A woman has been hospitalized after an SUV she was driving rammed into the side of the 1370 Belmont Ave. Dollar General store.
The woman was driving south on Foster Avenue when she somehow lost control, crashed through a fence and into the store.
The accident is under investigation.
