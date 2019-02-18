Valley classical music leader Barbara Krauss died Friday
WYSU classical music leader Barbara Krauss passed away Friday.
She was the longtime host of Classical Music with Barbara Krauss on WYSU after launching her career there while a student at the Dana School of Music.
She was a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School and a 1974 graduate of Youngstown State University.
Click here for a Vindy video of her reflecting on 2017.
Click here for a link to her funeral notice.
