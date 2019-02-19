Trumbull man convicted in Warren murder dies in prison

WARREN — Funeral services were Feb. 8 for Braceville Township native Orson W. Wells, 66, who was convicted of a 1977 Warren murder and six counts of kidnapping in the 1993 Lucasville, Ohio, prison riot and died Jan. 28 of a heart attack in prison.

Wells was convicted of shooting to death Ted Wade, 20, and attempting to kill Mark A. Dukes, 18, in the Ebony Lounge on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Southwest March 16, 1977.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com