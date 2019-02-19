Thomas McCabe to lead Mahoning County GOP

YOUNGSTOWN — Thomas McCabe will succeed Mark Munroe as Mahoning County Republican Party chairman, and says he’s “looking forward to the challenge.”

McCabe, the party’s first vice chairman and the county board of elections deputy director, was the only person to apply for the position. The party’s central committee will vote Thursday to make it official.

Mahoning Republicans “have made good progress but there is still much work to do,” Munroe said.

