Officials lay out plans for flood mitigation at meeting

CANFIELD — Residents within the ABC Water and Storm Water District learned how the district plans to upgrade aging stormwater infrastructure and prevent flood emergencies through a new property-tax assessment.

Keith Rogers, Canfield Township administrator and district board member, laid out the plans and the necessity of the fee during an open house tonight at the city’s Main Street library. Public reaction has been decidedly positive, he said.

“Once I explained the aging infrastructure that we have and what the cost associated with bringing it up to the Mahoning County standards [is], they think it’s a good idea,” he said.

