Niles sites are part of new Ohio Presidential Trail

Staff report

NILES

TourismOhio has launched the Ohio Presidential Trail on Trails.Ohio.org.

The 13-stop trail invites travelers to find Ohio history by highlighting homes, libraries, museums and monuments that tell the stories of eight U.S. presidents elected from Ohio, including William McKinley of Niles.

“We’re thrilled that our two presidential sites here in Niles have been recognized on the new trail,” said Beth Kotwis Carmichael, Trumbull County Tourism Bureau director.

Stops on the trail are: the McKinley Memorial Museum & McKinley Birthplace Home in Niles; William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, Canton; William Henry Harrison To mb, North Bend; William Howard Taft National Historic Site, Cincinnati; U.S. Grant Birthplace, Point Pleasant; U.S. Grant Boyhood Home & Schoolhouse, Georgetown; Warren G. Harding Home & Memorial, Marion; Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museum, Fremont; Garfield Memorial at Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland; James A. Garfield National Historic Site; James A. Garfield Birthplace, Moreland Hills; Hiram College (Garfield and his wife met there), Hiram; and National First Ladies’ Library, Canton.