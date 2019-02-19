Kmart center in Bazetta to close

BAZETTA — From a high of about 900 employees at its peak, the Kmart Distribution Center on Perkins Jones Road went down to a “handful” of union employees after about 55 worked their last day Thursday.

Dave Green, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112, which represents the workers, said the union is providing assistance at the union hall to help them with future employment.

“The majority of the production down there has ceased. There is still a handful of people who will be working through the end of the month, but most of the work is finished,” Green said.

“It’s been tough on those folks and their families and the community,” he said.

Sears Holdings Corp. notified the 59 remaining workers in early November the facility would close Feb. 18. Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection in early October.

