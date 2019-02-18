COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Ervin H. Edwards, 70, of Niles, and Zoe E. Evenson, 39, of same.

Kerri L. Bellay, 29, of Warren, and DeAnna J. Williams, 27.

Donald F. Hays IV, 37, of Warren, and Nicole M. VanWinkle, 37, of same.

Russell A. Muster, 24, of Warren, and Sydney E. Calhoun, 20, of same.

Charles L. Blackwell, 73, of Akron, and Ruth A. Anderson, 76, of Warren.

Lea N. Marsh, 30, of Girard, and Timothy M. Tursack, 26, of same.

Clayton A. LeJeune, 22, of Cortland, and Alexandria K. Dunbar, 21, of same.

Julia L. Liberatore, 23, of Niles, and Aaron M. Lewis, 30, of same.

Carol A. Allen, 76, of Warren, and Harland E. Easton, 76, of Orwell.

Scott W.R. Courim, 29, of Leavittsburg, and Jennifer D. Cartwright, 33, of same.

Docket

Deutsche Bank Trust Co. v. Judy C. Lutz et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank NA v. Nicole R. Slovinsky et al, foreclosure.

Middlefield Banking Co. v. Darrin J. Cook et al, foreclosure.

FNB Properties Co. Inc. v. Johnnie Matthews et al, foreclosure.

Sunshine of Warren Trumbull Area Inc. v. Raymond D. Rush et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Archie L. Hall et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Edward H. Johnson et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Marvin C. McCauley et al, foreclosure.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Rosemary M. Balk, foreclosure.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Frederick G. Darich et al, foreclosure.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA v. William E. Cumberledge et al, foreclosure.

Credit Acceptance v. Brian Crump, other civil.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Karen L. Hirsch, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Jermaine Gary, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Dawn Stropoli, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Kevonte Jordan, other civil.

Barclays Banking Co. v. Lawrence L. Robinson Jr., other civil.

Citibank NA v. Timothy L. Davis, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. McKenzie M. Cramer, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James M. Davis, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. John C. Palo, other civil.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Genny M. Lang, other civil.

Warren D. Pleacher III v. Tina A. Griffin et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Carlton L. Baker, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Stacey Kollar, other civil.

Regional Collection Services Inc. v. Daniel Schrock, other civil.

James Vargo v. Weathersfield Township Board of Trustees et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Jessica A. Roden, other civil.

Priscilla Alfonsi v. Auto Owner Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

Deborah L. Meadors et al v. Justin Smith et al, other torts.

David W. Stewart et al v. Martha E. Sandino et al, other torts.

Karen Cunningham v. Teresa Jennings et al, other torts.

Marjorie M. Reynolds v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers compensation.

Susan M. Leighty v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers compensation.

Jeri Salmon v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers compensation.

Shannon Shelton v. General Motors Corp. et al, workers compensation.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Shawn Lombardi et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Uplifted Standards LLC et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Michelle Ascano, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Donald Barnett, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Beast Automotive, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Bloom Beauty Bar GCB, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Bryan Cecil, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Carol L. Cleland, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. David Copenhaver, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kimberly Donaldson, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Gregory Emerson, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ronald V. Fiore, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kiaunna R. Frazier, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Danielia Gates, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Brittany Glover, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jotoddis LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kalim Johnson et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Local & Global Investments Corp., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Alex J. Lepro, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Brian McCafferty, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. National Association for Uniformed Services, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. New Jesus Fish Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Norstrum LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ohio Fit Factory LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kelly Plating Co., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Spinners Subshop LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Michael A. Whitney, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Christopher J. Wier, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kelly Zorik, money.

Automotive Credit Corp. of Ohio v. Sherry A. Barksdale, money.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sandi J. Bowell, money.

Ally Bank v. French D. Humphrey, money.

Ally Bank v. Scott A. Pyles et al, money.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ronald E. Exline, money.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tom Mundy, money.

Dickinson Financial LLC v. Angela Reel, money.

Dissolutions granted

Michael B. Hixson and Lana M. Hixson.

Patrick Camlin and Samantha Camlin.

Christina Shaw and Patrick Shaw.

Ronda Huggins and Brian L. Morton.

Jennifer L. Hopkinson and Mark Hopkinson.

M. Roy Coleman and Brittany M. Coleman.

Divorces granted

Latrese K. Norman v. Anthony Norman.

Kathy Wagner v. Thomas L. Wagner.

Timisha Alexander v. Maurice Lowery.

Alicia M. Snyder v. Scott G. Snyder.

MAHONING COUNTY

New Complaints

Jarod Tomaino et al v. Jeremy Boyer et al, jury demand.

Jamie Tucker v. Thomas S. Burkert MD et al, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. unkn own surviving spouse of Jean Weiser et al, foreclosure.

NBH LLC v. Pink Nails N Spa LLC et al, complaint.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Chris McDonald et al, foreclosure.

Whitacre Greer Co. v. Harrop Industries Inc., complaint.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Andrew D. Murzda Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Joann Jefferson v. Moses Ashong-Kalai, complaint.

Michael Magni v. UPS Ground Freight et al, jury demand.

Gail Hettrick v. Youngstown Publishing Co. et al, jury demand.

Huntington National Bank v. Teri R. Winter et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Dean R. Rapp et al, foreclosure.

Briarfield Manor LLC v. Ann M. Kovalovsky, complaint.

Allen C. Conti v. RRV Motor Cars Inc., jury demand.

Daily Grind Cafe Americano LLC v. James J. Deladurantey, money.

Daily Grind Cafe Americano LLC v. Kathryn L. Deladurantey, money.

Daily Grind Cafe Americano LLC v. Delmarlo LLC, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Rhonda J. Smith et al, money.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Larona L. Gore, money.

Daniel E. Clark v. Vivian M. Clark et al, jury demand.

Robert N. Farinacci v. First Energy Corp. et al, jury demand.

Nicholas J. Hink v. Edward Stephenson, jury demand.

Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Co. v. Estes Express Lines et al, complaint.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Melvin Neail et al, foreclosure.

Rosie A. Deslandes et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance, other torts.

Dennis H. Crook et al v. Bradley J. Foley et al, other torts.

George N. Lukasko v. Patricia Zelinka et al, other torts.

The General Insurance v. William S. Matsouris Jr., complaint.

Board of Commissioners of the Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District v. Thomas Hough et al, jury demand.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. John T. Hartman et al, foreclosure.

Board of Commissioners of the Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District v. Beaver Creek Sportsman’s Club Inc. et al, jury demand.

Board of Commissioners of the Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District v. Matthew G. O’Brien et al, jury demand.

Home Point Financial Corp. v. Edith Nesbitt et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. USA Rental Fund LLC et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown surviving spouse of Russell Pearson et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Alan M. Kail et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown surviving spouse of Lorna D. Boothe et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Morgan K. Trimacco et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Barbara Lesko et al, foreclosure.

Richard Cavender et al v. Higgins Reardon Funeral Homes Inc. et al, jury demand.

Maher Nasser et al v. Aaron J. Wolford, jury demand.

Michael Durgala v. Robert Feezle et al, jury demand.

Melanie J. Piccuta v. John M. Willis et al, other torts.

Farmers National Bank v. Joseph Slanina, money.

Stephen T. Shell et al v. Antonio R. Watson et al, jury demand.

Amanda Roberts v. American Family Insurance, jury demand.

Bank of America NA v. Raymond Price Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Village Capital & Investment LLC v. Frederick J. Didyoung et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Charlotte A. Martin et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Devin G. Bennett, foreclosure.

Robin Ifft v. Michael A. Karpenko et al, jury demand.

Jonathan Oslavic v. Tyler Harris et al, jury demand.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Crystal Mayse, other civil.

Melissa M. Kastenhuber v. Donald G. Hill et al, jury demand.

US Bank NA v. Ronald J. Smith et al, complaint.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Roberto Z. Cerna et al, foreclosure.

John E. Fick et al v. James A. McCreary et al, other torts.

Woodforest National Bank v. Terence Lesko et al, foreclosure.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Mike K. Osman et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Landers B. Hall Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Shirley A. Duchanois v. Lee S. Duchanois, order of magistrate.

Integrity Racing Stables LLC et al v. Paul Groves et al, order of magistrate.

Amato D. D’Apolito v. Alvin Flick et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Bruce Hughes, order of magistrate.

Simco Management v. Wilhemina N. Djoleto, dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Mary E. McDonnell et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Mazzei v. YRC Worldwide Inc. et al, settle and dismissed.

Ditech Financial LLC v. John J. Welsh et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America et al v. Janie Porter et al, foreclosure.

Statebridge Co. LLC v. Willie A. Ransome et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael G. Clarett Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Angela Migliozzi v. Covelli Enterprises Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Gregory Warren et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lawalyn L. Lewis Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Thomas Price et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jeremy Pruett et al, foreclosure.

Serena R. Campbell et al v. Edward L. Wallace et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Vukovich v. City of Campbell et al, dismissed.

Charles E. Penny et al v. Jacqueline Lemon et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Sally K. Penny et al, order of magistrate.

David Ridenour v. Barbara C. Lockhart et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association v. Frank M. Oens et al, foreclosure.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Edward Fire et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Frank D. Matthews Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Ronald L. Kitelinger et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Margaret Konnen et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Larry F. Meenachan et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Devon Canty-Reed et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Patricia A. Gmitter et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Gloria J. Macko et al, foreclosure.