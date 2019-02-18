Agenda Tuesday

Boardman school board, special meeting, 5 p.m., superintendent’s office, Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting with fire chief, 4 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Girard Civil Service Commission, special meeting, 4 p.m., conference room, mayor’s office, city hall, 100 W. Main St.

Hubbard school board, work session at 5:30 p.m., regular session at 7 p.m., board room, 108 Orchard Ave.

Jackson Township trustees, 6 p.m., 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lordstown Village Council, caucus at 6 p.m. with council meeting to follow, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom, regular board meeting, 1 p.m., Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., Boardman.

McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Poland Village Council, legislation committee at 6 p.m., caucus at 7 p.m., regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Salem school board, special meeting, 5:15 p.m.; regular board meeting, 6 p.m., high school, 1200 E. Sixth St.

Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., board office, 99 Euclid Ave.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, ASAP coalition meeting, 9:30 a.m.; board meeting, 4:30 p.m., first-floor conference room A, Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Youngstown City School Academic Distress Commission, quarterly session, 9:30 a.m., East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

