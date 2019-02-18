METRO DIGEST | CIty club plans forums

Ace Hardware to open in Boardman Plaza

BOARDMAN

An Ace Hardware store will open in the Boardman Plaza this spring, the store announced on its Facebook page.

The new location will be at 451 Boardman-Canfield Road and is expected to open in April.

The store will be part of the Ace Hardware of Columbiana Inc. group.

Ace Hardware is the world’s largest hardware retail cooperative, and the largest non-grocery American retail cooperative.

It has about 5,000 stores worldwide.

City Club plans two forums in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

The City Club of Cleveland will host two panels in Youngstown.

“New Direction after Northside? The Future of Health Care in Youngstown” will take place at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave., featuring panelists Dr. Ronald Dwinnells, CEO, ONE Health Ohio; Leigh Greene, director of minority health for the city of Youngstown; Patricia Sweeney, health commissioner of the Mahoning County District Board of Health; and Sarah Taylor, broadcast and digital editor for WKSU.

Also, as part of its Views & Brews program, the club will present “Unbroken: What’s Left of the Glass Ceiling” at 7 p.m. March 11 at Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts, 34 N. Phelps St., featuring female business and political leaders in the Mahoning Valley celebrating International Women’s Day and sharing their stories and perspectives on the gender balance in leadership.

Go to the website www.cityclub.org/forums for ticket information.

Mercy Health opens Austintown chapel

AUSTINTOWN

Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley recently celebrated completion of a new chapel at Mercy Health Humility House Senior Living, 755 Ohltown Road.

Humility House is a beautiful, welcoming home for seniors who need rehabilitation services, assistance with daily activities or nursing care, but the former chapel was not as inviting as it could have been, officials said.

Thanks to the generosity of two Humility House residents, that has changed,” said Paul Homick, foundation president.

The $10,000 renovation project, which includes a new altar, coverings, carpet and furnishings, was completed in January. For information on how to support similar projects or programs that improve the health of Valley residents, call the foundation at 330-729-1180.

State Route 7 reopens after Sunday hill slide

St. Clairsville

State Route 7 southbound in Belmont County was closed part of a Sunday because of a hill slide.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation were cleaning up the debris

The left lane of the road reopened to traffic late Sunday evening, according to ODOT. There was no indication when the right lane would reopen.

Heart Ball draws hundreds to Avalon

HERMITAGE, Pa.

About 500 people attended the Mercer-Lawrence County Sweetheart Ball at the Avalon at Buhl in Hermitage on Saturday evening.

Sharon Regional Medical Center and the American Heart Association joined forces for this year’s bemefit Heart Ball, which hoped to reach a goal of $150,000.

The money will go to the American Heart Association for education and research.

“They do so much to increase the awareness and education of heart disease an stroke, the signs and symptoms and what to do to prevent a heart attack and stroke,” said Joe Hugar, President, and CEO of Sharon Regiona