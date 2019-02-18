About 20 protest emergency declaration in Warren


February 18, 2019 at 12:33p.m.

story tease

Photo by Robert K. Yosay | About 20 people assembled on the gazebo and Courthouse Square to protest President Trump‘s declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall.

WARREN — About 20 people assembled on the gazebo and Courthouse Square to protest President Donald Trump‘s declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall.

Karen Zehr of the organization Valley Voices said this was one of many demonstrations across the country.

“People are speaking up against the fake emergency,“ Zehr said.

U.S. Rep Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said the issue Isn’t whether there should be strong border security but whether we should allow the president to do whatever he wants.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Salem


Residential
4 bedroom, 6 bath
$649900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$355000