Williamson’s first student council

Williamson Elementary has its first student council ready to engage with the school and the surrounding community.

“We do things for school or for the community,” explained Dominique Martin, student council representative and eighth-grader.

Most recently, student council conducted a food drive of nonperishable items and collected more than one ton of canned items.

“It fed a lot of families,” Dominique said. “And the winner had a ice-cream sundae party.”

In addition, the third Tuesday of every month Williamson hosts a food bank that student council members help out with.

“They box up food and carry it out to the cars,” said Stacey Baun, school licensed professional counselor.

The council is now working on putting up Black History Month posters around the school.

“When the weather gets nicer, we also want to put plants outside,” Dominique said.

Baun said also in the planning stages is getting recycling on the campus.

“We’ve contacted the Green Team, and the students [council members] will be responsible for that,” she said.

Members even carry out all of their duties on their own time. It doesn’t interrupt academics.

Student council, Baun said, is a chance to bring the school and the community together.

“It gives students the opportunity for leadership in the school,” she said.

Student council is available for sixth- through eighth-grade students. The students are chosen by teachers who select two representatives from each grade based on their grades, attendance and behavior.

And the student representatives enjoy their group.

“I love student council,” Dominique said. “It’s fun being here. We always get to talk about creative ideas and ways to make the school better.”

Adam Rodriguez, fellow eighth-grade student council representative, said, “We get a chance to do something and get a chance to get out of the classroom and work on improving the school and the community.”

Student council can also help students’ social skills, Dominique added.